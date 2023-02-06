Police investigating 4 people caught on viral video fighting on road

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating four people caught on a video fighting in what appears to be a road rage incident.

In the video uploaded on Sunday (Feb 5) by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, three people from one car are seen fighting the driver of another car. The 55-second video garnered more than 108,000 views in four hours on the social media platform.

In response to queries from TODAY, the police confirmed a report has been lodged and that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In the video, the driver of a silver car is seen running towards a black car moving behind him. As the black car slows down, the man punches the front passenger's side window several times.

A woman from the silver car hits the black car several times with an umbrella she is wielding before the black car comes to a halt behind the silver car. Another woman from the silver car looks on.

The driver from the black car confronts the trio and punches the other driver. The two drivers then exchange punches, while the woman with the umbrella uses it to hit the driver of the black car. The other woman stands aside and shouts at the driver of the black car, before the video ends.

Throughout the video, onlookers from a bus stop behind are seen watching the fight unfold. The video states that the incident happened on Saturday, but does not mention where it occurred.

This story was originally published in TODAY.