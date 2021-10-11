3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Pioneer involving trailer

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Pioneer on Monday afternoon (Oct 11).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Benoi Road at about 12.30pm.

It involved a trailer, three cars and a lorry.

A 54-year-old car driver and his two passengers - a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman - were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, said SPF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a video sent in by a CNA reader, a sedan with smashed windscreens could be seen next to a damaged traffic light.

A trailer was also seen diagonally blocking several lanes along Benoi Road.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted shortly after the accident that the Benoi Road exit of the Ayer Rajah Expressway was closed.