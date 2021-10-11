Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Pioneer involving trailer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Pioneer involving trailer

3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Pioneer involving trailer

Screengrabs from a video showing a scene of accident at the junction between Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Benoi Road on Oct 11, 2021. (Video: Watson Wong)

Johannes Tjendro
Johannes Tjendro
11 Oct 2021 07:49PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 07:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Pioneer on Monday afternoon (Oct 11).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Benoi Road at about 12.30pm.

It involved a trailer, three cars and a lorry.

A 54-year-old car driver and his two passengers - a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman - were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, said SPF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a video sent in by a CNA reader, a sedan with smashed windscreens could be seen next to a damaged traffic light.

A trailer was also seen diagonally blocking several lanes along Benoi Road.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted shortly after the accident that the Benoi Road exit of the Ayer Rajah Expressway was closed.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/jt(gs)

Related Topics

SCDF SPF accident

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us