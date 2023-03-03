Singapore public libraries to keep original Roald Dahl books amid controversy over rewritten versions

SINGAPORE: There are no plans to remove the Roald Dahl titles currently available in libraries, the National Library Board (NLB) said on Friday (Mar 3) amid controversy over rewritten editions of the children's books.

NLB added that it would assess the suitability of acquiring the new editions of the titles "in accordance with its collection policy" if and when they become available.

The collection policy takes reference from the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s Content Guidelines for Imported Publications, said NLB. The guidelines include those related to public security, race, religion, sex and one stating that "teens and young persons should be protected from content likely to harm or disturb them".

In February, the UK newspaper The Daily Telegraph reported that Dahl's books were being rewritten to remove or alter passages pertaining to gender, race and physical appearance.