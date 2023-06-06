'The trade will die out soon': Roasted chestnut hawkers a rarity as sellers age

Roasted chestnut hawkers made the news after one was fined S$27,600 (US$20,800) for illegal street hawking.

Between 2019 and 2023, Tan Hee Meng sold roasted chestnuts illegally near bus stops in Ubi and Bedok, a hawker centre in Eunos, and other locations at East Coast Road, Onan Road and Marine Parade Central.

If he cannot pay the fine, Tan will have to serve a 36-day jail term.

The 62-year-old was previously convicted in 2018 for similar offences and was fined S$3,600.

Unregulated street hawking poses a risk as the food sold may not meet safety requirements, the Singapore Food Agency said.

"Such vendors are transitory and cannot be traced if buyers face problems with their purchases," the agency said. "Through such modes of sales, these illegal street hawkers are in effect passing risks to the unsuspecting consumer to bear."

After Tan’s case made the news, many netizens expressed sympathy for him and shock about the amount he was fined.

Roasted chestnut street hawkers come under a government scheme that gives them a licence to sell at fixed public locations without paying rent. Other than roasted chestnuts, they may also sell items like newspapers, canned drinks and tissue paper.

Responding to queries from CNA, the Singapore Food Agency said licensing ensures that street hawking does not “adversely affect” residents, businesses and others.

"Numerous enforcement actions" had been taken against Tan and he showed a "clear disregard for the law", it added.

FROM ILLEGAL TO LEGAL

When asked about Tan’s case, Uncle Black said he was acquainted with him, and knew he had been hawking illegally for a while.

“I know all the roasted chestnut hawkers around. Many of them do it illegally now, but they’re very smart about where to go and how to escape the officers,” he said in Mandarin.

“They also use a much smaller pot, makes it easier to pack up everything and run. If they don’t know who I am, that means they’re really a newcomer.”

Uncle Black said he started as an illegal hawker, selling fruits such as durians and pomelos, depending on the season.

In the 1980s, he became a street hawker in Bugis, which is the origin of the name of his stall.

“The stall was very small, and selling durians meant I’d have to find a bigger space, hire workers to help me. I wasn’t sure I could make that money, and I already had the skills for roasting chestnuts, so I decided to sell that instead,” he said.

At his stall in Bugis, Uncle Black even met the late former President Wee Kim Wee in the 1980s, who, after seeing his automatic roasting machine, remarked that even Singapore’s hawkers were benefiting from technological advancements.

Teresa Teng is another memorable customer for Uncle Black, he said, as he shares a photo of his younger self with the late Taiwanese singer.