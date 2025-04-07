Singapore tycoon Robert Ng, 3 children to be designated 'politically significant persons' under foreign interference law over links to China body

"To be clear, the intended designations of the four individuals are not because they have engaged in any egregious activity," the ministry said in a press release.

"Politically significant persons" can include political parties, political office holders, Members of Parliament, election candidates and their election agents.

As a designated politically significant person, they must disclose to the registrar annually political donations of S$10,000 (US$7,400) or more that they receive and accept. They also have to disclose their foreign affiliations and migration benefits.

Mr Robert Ng, 72, is chairman of Sino Group, one of Hong Kong’s leading property developers with interests in residential, commercial, hospitality and retail real estate.

He is the eldest son of the late tycoon Ng Teng Fong and, together with his brother Philip Ng, controls Far East Organization - Singapore’s largest private property developer and landlord.

CPPCC POSITIONS

According to his profile on Sino Group's website, he has been a member of the National Committee of the CPPCC, serving as deputy director of the committee for economic affairs.

A press release by the Hong Kong government dated Mar 17, 2023, confirmed that he is a member of the Hong Kong government's Chief Executive’s Council of Advisers. He is also vice-chairman of the China Overseas Friendship Association.

Mr Daryl Ng, Ms Nikki Ng and Mr David Ng are the deputy chairman, a non-executive director and group associate director at Sino Group respectively.

According to his online profiles, Mr Daryl Ng has been a member of the Sichuan Committee and Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPPCC, as well as a committee member of the All-China Youth Federation.

Mr Robert Ng's eldest son is also the president of the Hong Kong United Youth Association and chairman of the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation. He previously served on the board of Singapore's National Heritage Board.

Ms Nikki Ng has been a member of the Shanghai Committee of the CPPCC, according to her company profile.

According to an online news article by Hong Kong-based newspaper Ta Kung Pao, Mr David Ng has been a member of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the CPPCC.

This is the second time MHA has announced its intention to designate individuals under FICA provisions. The first person to be served this notice was Singaporean businessman Philip Chan Man Ping, who received the designation on Feb 2, 2024.

At the time of his designation, Mr Chan - who immigrated from Hong Kong and eventually became a Singapore citizen - was known to be associated with the CPPCC. He was also involved in grassroots and fundraising efforts in Singapore for over a decade.