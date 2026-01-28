CNA Explains: What are Roblox and Gorebox, and how might they be used for radicalisation?

When users are encouraged to create content, simulate violence or role-play scenarios, harmful ideas may be experienced as abstract or detached from real-world consequences, which partly explains how harm can take root subtly and cumulatively, she added.

RSIS Associate Research Fellow Jasminder Singh noted that the easy access to such content also "desensitises a person and they begin to think it is fine to actually partake in all this activity that they see online".

Such online platforms have flipped the script on the radicalisation process, from offline to online to the other way, he said.

"In the past, it was offline to online – you would meet the person offline first, then you start to exchange messages online. Now it's online to offline," he added.

Young users' views and perspectives are also reinforced by the groups that they form and the people they interact with online, said experts.

"It is an echo chamber because you are only interacting with people who agree with your thoughts," said Mr Singh.

"Here comes a stranger whom you've never met, you do not know who it is, but to you he's the right person because he agrees with your thoughts."

Assoc Prof Razwana noted that individuals are rarely drawn into harmful belief systems through content alone, but through relationships formed through shared interests, humour, collaboration and trust.

"Social gaming platforms enable exactly these kinds of relationships, often in private or semi-private spaces where oversight is limited," she said.

GROOMING DANGERS

Besides radicalisation, young users on the platform are also exposed to other dangers.

Earlier this month, 15-year-old Thomas Medlin went missing from school in New York. Detectives told his family they believe he had rushed off to meet someone he reportedly met on Roblox.

In the UK, a nine-year-old girl was befriended by a sexual predator on Roblox before being sent sexually graphic images and messages, according to her mother.

The girl had been asked to download Discord, where the stranger then sent her these explicit messages and materials.

Bloomberg reported in 2024 that since 2018, police in the US have arrested at least two dozen people accused of abducting or abusing victims they had met or groomed using Roblox.

Mr Singh said that while such cases of grooming have not really been seen here, it is something that should not be taken lightly.

"It all comes down to building trust. If you look at today's generation, their communication is very much different.

“There is this sort of thing, maybe we can call it a generational gap, that they feel they trust people in their age group more than people who are older," he added.

Anonymity makes it difficult for children to accurately assess who they are interacting with, noted Assoc Prof Razwana.

"Research on online harm consistently shows that young users often assume they are engaging with peers, even when that is not the case," she said.

Mr Singh explained that in such situations, children tend to divulge too much information to the stranger, who takes advantage of them.

The aesthetic and emotional design of gaming platforms also lowers perceived risk for younger users, said Assoc Prof Razwana.