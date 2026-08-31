Robot guide Olly stumbles on some directions, gets others right in first MRT trial

SINGAPORE: Standing at 1.27m tall in a high-visibility vest, a humanoid robot named Olly is guiding commuters around Little India MRT station as part of a two-week trial by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Described by LTA as its "newest team member", Olly answers passengers' queries and can guide them to the right exits. The trial runs at the Downtown Line section of Little India station from Monday (Aug 31) to Sep 11, on weekdays from 10am to 12pm.

When this journalist tried interacting with the robot on Monday, commuters showed curiosity, with some bringing their children over for a closer look.

I began with the wake phrase "Hi Olly", which activates the voice assistant. Speaking to the diminutive figure felt like chatting with an artificial intelligence model – words had to be enunciated clearly and loudly, and the robot took several seconds to process them before responding in a male voice.

Olly successfully answered simple service-related questions, such as when the first and last trains would arrive. Harder questions yielded mixed results.