'Olympic-style' robotics competition hosted by Singapore a springboard for growth, says organiser

SINGAPORE: An international robotics competition that kicked off in Singapore on Saturday (Oct 7) has been a “springboard” for the growth of robotics in some participating countries, said its organiser.

Held until Oct 10, the annual robotics event organised by US-based non-profit group FIRST Global will bring together thousands of students from 191 countries to compete in a contest that highlights the importance of renewable energy and its potential to create a better future for all.

“We are excited to bring the 2023 FIRST Global Challenge to Singapore, a country at the forefront of innovation and sustainability,” the group’s founder Dean Kamen previously said in a press release.

“(Singapore) exemplifies the importance of increased investments in renewable energy technologies to improve the health of our planet and ensure a cleaner and more equitable energy future.”

This year’s competition also marks the first time the contest is in Southeast Asia. Previous editions of the challenge were held in Washington DC in 2017, Mexico City in 2018, Dubai in 2019 and Geneva in 2022 – the 2020 and 2021 competitions were conducted virtually.

Since the first edition in 2017, the FIRST Global Challenge has helped to spread science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM education around the world, said Mr Matt Stalford, FIRST Global’s communications manager.

Citing the example of Kazakhstan, Mr Stalford told CNA that the competition has been a “springboard for the rapid growth of robotics” in the country.

Kazakhstan participated in the inaugural challenge in 2017 with a small group of students who had previous robotics experience.

“Just five years later, they went on to host the then-largest national robotics competition in Kazakhstan to select their FIRST Global team,” said Mr Stalford, adding that more than 10,000 students – including 3,000 girls – took part in the selection process.

“That’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Mr Stalford, highlighting that other countries have also held similar national competition initiatives for robotics.

This includes Bolivia, which held a national tournament to select youths to represent the South American country this year. More than 3,000 students from nine regions participated, with regional competitions held in various cities followed by a national final where winners were chosen to be part of the FIRST Global team.