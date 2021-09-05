Robots to patrol Toa Payoh for 'undesirable social behaviours' in trial

SINGAPORE: Are you smoking in a prohibited area? Congregating in a group of more than five? Watch out for Xavier, who is on the lookout for such "undesirable social behaviours".

Xavier is a robot that will patrol crowded public areas to detect these offences and others such as illegal hawking, improperly parked bicycles, and motorised active mobility devices and motorcycles on footpaths.

Two such robots will patrol Toa Payoh in a three-week trial beginning on Sunday (Sep 5).

Toa Payoh was chosen for its high foot traffic, and because the range of "undesirable behaviours" that public officers look out for has been detected in the area, said the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).