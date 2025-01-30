As rock climbing gains popularity in Singapore, some hope to make the sport more inclusive
Two gyms here are hoping to make the sport more accessible to those with special needs.
SINGAPORE: In all his years as a climbing coach, one moment stands out vividly for Ng Yan Zhi – the day a student reached the top of a wall after nine months of effort.
It was a big achievement for the 10-year-old boy with autism, who started out unwilling to put on his climbing shoes and harness or even go near the climbing wall.
Mr Ng, 24, knew he had to approach this differently to gain the boy’s trust.
“We started with simple things like getting him to feel the (climbing holds) or go near the wall by putting his favourite toys there. If he doesn't want to, we play games," said the instructor at climbing gym Verticlimb.
It took months but the boy began arriving early for class and stopped running away from the coaches. He also improved in his ability to focus and listen to instructions, while gaining confidence on the wall – so much so that he was sometimes able to climb without being told the next move.
Slowly, the boy advanced higher up the wall, one hold at a time, until he finally reached the top.
“After that, he climbed up to the top a few more times. It’s like he broke through a mental barrier,” Mr Ng recalled. “That was when I saw his mum tear up. It has been a long process.”
That rewarding experience got him thinking about how the sport could be made more inclusive for those with special needs.
Previously, Verticlimb only ran classes on weekends and in group settings. The crowd and the noise can be overwhelming for children with autism.
While private classes can be conducted upon request, such as for the 10-year-old boy, the coaches had little to no experience teaching special needs children.
All of this paved the way for the gym's Special Heights programme, launched in early 2024.
It offers 1-on-1 classes for children with special needs on weekdays, and was drawn up in consultation with special needs educators and occupational therapists.
Parents are asked to fill in a form before class starts, to explain their kids’ conditions, triggers and methods to calm them down.
The programme includes circuit training to build muscle strength and coordination, before progressing to simple climbing techniques. As most students here may be non-verbal, they are taught hand signals and other communication methods to help express themselves effectively while climbing.
Special Heights also turns to toys and puzzles to help students stay calm and focused.
The lessons are highly customisable based on the needs of students, said Mr Ng.
Learners are currently aged in the range of four to 27 and with conditions such as autism, global developmental delay and physical disabilities.
The programme has since grown to attract students with more severe autism, Down syndrome, low muscle tone and other conditions, said Mr Ng.
“We can introduce our classes in a generic way, but it usually changes once the kid comes for the class and how he or she reacts to the place, the coach, the circuit and the wall. For us, every class is something new and we learn something new.”
As such, the coaching team needs more than just technical skills and safety knowledge.
“What matters most is the heart,” Mr Ng said, explaining that he prioritises hiring coaches who are compassionate, patient and able to understand the unique needs of each child.
PULLING OFF THE "SEEMINGLY IMPOSSIBLE"
Over at another climbing gym, plans are also underway to make the sport more accessible - but in this case, for the visually challenged.
Outpost Climbing, in partnership with local social service agencies and Japanese non-profit Monkey Magic, held its first event last November where 21 visually impaired participants had a go at top-rope climbing.
This is a more beginner-friendly format, where a climber is secured by a rope that runs up to an anchor system at the top of the wall and down to a belay partner on the ground.
Participants were paired with volunteers who took on the roles of belayers and sight guides.
The latter plays a crucial role in guiding visually impaired climbers up the wall by describing the route. The most common method is to use a clock face to reference the direction and distance of the climbing holds.
“It’s essentially painting a picture of the route verbally,” said Outpost Climbing’s co-founder Tan Jun Xiang, adding that prior to the event, volunteers were trained by representatives of Monkey Magic. The organisation also works to empower people with visual impairment through climbing.
Mr Wong Meng Ee, one of the participants, said the event provided a unique experience for them to engage in a sport “often perceived as inaccessible”.
“Before we went up, my instructor described the wall and the handles that are of different shapes and sizes that I should be looking to grab on,” said the former national para-swimmer, who advocates for inclusive education and sports.
“She was able to use a lot of verbal descriptions as well, such as 'between 1pm and 3pm on my right'. This range of descriptors helped me to reach out in the direction that I needed to and put me at ease.”
Beyond keeping fit, the need to have a sense of balance and be spatially aware when climbing can help the visually impaired to improve their orientation and mobility in daily, regular settings, said Mr Wong.
Event organisers noted that para-climbing has been a competitive sport for years. Para-athletes, including those with visual impairments, take on the same disciplines, such as speed and bouldering, as regular athletes. The sport is set to debut at the Paralympics in Los Angeles in 2028.
“These show that the sport can have a wider reach in Singapore, as long as the right support is provided,” said Outpost Climbing’s co-founder Chong Zedong.
At the event, dubbed Merdeka Monkey, a documentary of Monkey Magic’s founder Koichiro Kobayashi climbing in the outdoors in Colorado and Utah was shown.
The para-climbing champion later climbed alongside participants, and his presence was inspiring for the likes of Mr Wong.
“Orientation and mobility are some of the key problems that we have as blind persons. We can’t even get out of the door if we are in a new location, let alone climb these sorts of very challenging and seemingly dangerous rock surfaces in the outdoors,” he told CNA.
“Having him do the seemingly impossible is just very emotional for me.”
A SAFE SPACE TO SCALE NEW HEIGHTS
Both Special Heights and Outpost are hoping to do more to include those with disabilities, and to break barriers in the process.
“I used to be one of those who didn’t really understand children with special needs but now I think they can learn the same things as us, just that we need to break it down in steps for them. But they are often not given the time to do so,” said Mr Ng. “They need a lot more understanding from the rest of us and they deserve their own space to learn.”
His goal is to expand the Special Heights programme to more locations and down the line, even start a one-stop centre where different sports are available for children with special needs.
Mr Chong pointed to one of Monkey Magic's missions to help people be less afraid of interacting with those with disabilities or special needs.
"Because of this sense of fear that we don’t know how to care for them, there’s a tendency to not care,” said Mr Chong. "Through interactions, the hope is for people to learn how to interact with the visually impaired and realise that they are very much like us.”
Outpost intends to hold the Merdeka Monkey event once a month this year.
The organisers hope to improve on future sessions, such as by having smaller groups to minimise noise levels and ensure the visually impaired climbers can listen to instructions from their sight guides.
The event may also expand to involve climbers with other physical disabilities.
“We have seen our community grow over the past few years and we want to make our gym a safe place for people to try out climbing,” Outpost co-founder Mr Tan said.
Mr Wong, for one, is certainly looking forward to putting on his climbing shoes again.
He also hopes to see more initiatives like Merdeka Monkey.
Sport, when made accessible, can help people with disabilities lead active lifestyles and provide other benefits such as building up confidence, he said.
“At the end of the day, we also want options. We want to be able to try different things and if we seemingly take to it, we hope to be given a chance to hone those skills,” said Mr Wong. "If not, then it’s about trying out a new sport and having fun like everyone else."