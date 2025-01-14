Registries of civil and Muslim marriages will temporarily relocate to Esplanade Mall from April

SINGAPORE: It is an iconic site for couples getting married but after four decades at Canning Rise, the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) will temporarily relocate to Esplanade Mall in April.

The current site at Canning Rise will undergo redevelopment from 2025 to 2028.

"The redeveloped building will better meet the needs of couples as a solemnisation venue and to prepare them for their marriage journey," the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) announced on Tuesday (Jan 14).

ROM and ROMM will cease operations at Canning Rise at the end of Apr 11.

They will resume services at Level 3 of Esplanade Mall on Apr 14, taking over the space formerly occupied by library@esplanade.

To facilitate the move, in-person appointments and solemnisations will not be available at the Canning Rise site during the weekend of Apr 12 and Apr 13.

Solemnisations held at external venues, including video-linked solemnisations, will not be affected.

All appointments and solemnisations scheduled from Apr 14 will be automatically transferred to the interim site at Esplanade Mall. Couples with existing bookings will be notified of the change, the ministries said.

During the transition period, couples are advised to check the Our Marriage Journey (OMJ) portal for the latest information.

REDEVELOPED BUILDING

ROM and ROMM moved to Canning Rise in August 1983.

As part of the redevelopment of the Canning Rise site, authorities plan to recreate its distinctive architecture featuring the pitched roof.

There will be larger and more modern solemnisation venues such as a rooftop solemnisation space, as well as green spaces within the building and indoor and outdoor photo spots.

"Sustainability is also a key focus, with features such as energy-efficient building management systems and sustainable materials factored into the redeveloped building," the ministries said.

More details of the new ROM/ROMM building will be made public at a later date, the ministries added.