Registries of civil and Muslim marriages at Esplanade to offer Saturday solemnisations

SINGAPORE: Couples looking to solemnise their marriages on weekends will be able to do so on Saturdays at the interim site in Esplanade Mall, where the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) are operating while their usual premises at Canning Rise undergo redevelopment till 2028.

This is in response to feedback from couples who prefer weekend ceremonies so that more family members and friends are able to attend, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth in a joint media release on Monday (Apr 14).

For civil marriages, couples will be able to hold their solemnisations on Saturdays starting on May 17, between 9.30am and 11.30am and between 1pm and 5pm. They can book their preferred timeslot from Apr 14 - up to six months in advance using the Our Marriage Journey portal.

For Muslim marriages, selected slots will be available from October, and couples are also encouraged to consider community venues, including mosques, to hold their solemnisations, said the ministries.