Civil and Muslim marriage registries to return to Canning Rise in 2029 after redevelopment

SINGAPORE: The Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) will return to their original Canning Rise site in 2029 after a four-year redevelopment, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said on Sunday (Feb 8).

The works, which began in 2025, are expected to cost S$31.9 million (US$25 million), according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a media factsheet.

While the building’s iconic pitch-frame facade will be retained, the upgraded building will feature larger and enhanced spaces for solemnisation ceremonies.

It will be 60 per cent larger than before, and features a two-storey rear extension, spacious indoor solemnisation rooms with garden-facing backdrops and a rooftop garden terrace for outdoor ceremonies, said MSF.