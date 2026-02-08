Civil and Muslim marriage registries to return to Canning Rise in 2029 after redevelopment
The ROM and ROMM have been temporarily relocated to Esplanade Mall from 2025 to 2028 as the Canning Rise site is being redeveloped.
SINGAPORE: The Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) will return to their original Canning Rise site in 2029 after a four-year redevelopment, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said on Sunday (Feb 8).
The works, which began in 2025, are expected to cost S$31.9 million (US$25 million), according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a media factsheet.
While the building’s iconic pitch-frame facade will be retained, the upgraded building will feature larger and enhanced spaces for solemnisation ceremonies.
It will be 60 per cent larger than before, and features a two-storey rear extension, spacious indoor solemnisation rooms with garden-facing backdrops and a rooftop garden terrace for outdoor ceremonies, said MSF.
With the increase in daily capacity and wider range of indoor and outdoor solemnisation ceremony venues, more solemnisations are expected to be conducted on-site in the redeveloped building, MSF said.
The two marriage registries first moved to the Canning Rise site in 1983.
ROM and ROMM solemnisations are currently held at Level 3 of Esplanade Mall as the Canning Rise site is being redeveloped.
Since opening on Apr 14, 2025, the interim venue has hosted close to 6,000 solemnisation ceremonies.
When announcing the temporary relocation last year, MSF and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said that the redeveloped building will better meet the needs of couples as a solemnisation venue.
“When this redevelopment is completed by 2029, you will see a blend of heritage and modernity,” Mr Masagos said at the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations at the Fairmont Singapore on Sunday.
“Under the iconic pitched roof facade, couples can look forward to more options to personalise their solemnisation experience and create lasting memories.”
Jointly organised by the Families for Life Council, ROM and ROMM, the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations is an annual event that honours couples celebrating 50 years or more of marriage.