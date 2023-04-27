Rooftop solar panels, hydroponics farms: Climate education picks up pace in Singapore schools

Science teacher Debbie See said: "Climate education and sustainability have definitely shifted significantly over the years with a greater sense of urgency now, because our students are seeing and feeling for themselves the impacts of climate change.”

This includes the extreme weather patterns and the rising sea levels, said Ms See, who has been teaching for 20 years.

“Therefore, there is definitely a greater focus in engaging our students on sustainability and having them take on a more active role in taking care of our planet. Because after all, they are the future caretakers of our planet.”

The school also teaches sustainable living through daily actions, such as reducing wastage by finishing their food.

Students who do so are rewarded with stamps, which can then be used to redeem stickers and pins.

Edgefield Primary School pupil Dash Chiang, who is in Primary 5, said: "I want to learn how to make something that can help clean water, but not just a filtration system. Something more complicated, something that's more efficient and effective."