Daily round-up, Sep 1: Najib's wife Rosmah sentenced to jail; 2 dead in Woodlands collision; no clear evidence Schooling, Lim currently taking drugs, says Shanmugam

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was found guilty of corruption on Thursday (Sep 1). She was sentenced to 10 years in jail and a fine of RM970 million (US$216 million).

Rosmah was found guilty of three charges and sentenced to 10 years in jail for each. All three prison terms will run concurrently. There will be a stay of execution pending appeal at the Court of Appeal. She will be allowed to remain on her current bail of RM2 million.

During mitigation, Rosmah told the court that she was saddened by the decision. She also begged for compassion as a “woman taking over a man’s role in the house”, referring to how Najib is now serving time in jail.

A road accident involving a car and a Tower Transit bus killed two people early on Thursday (Sep 1) morning. It was at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4.

The car driver, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 53-year-old woman, who was a passenger on the bus, subsequently died in hospital. Nine others were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Explaining steps taken against the Singapore swimmers, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said the evidence was inconclusive and their urine tests were negative.

Schooling and Lim however were "honest" and admitted to having taken drugs in the past, he said.

He added that Lim had a "drug utensil" and received a warning for that.

Mr Shanmugam stressed that the Government does not send people to rehabilitation centres or give warnings if there is no positive test, or if they are not currently taking drugs. He added that CNB will take steps if there is clear evidence of current use of drugs, regardless of whether the consumption took place in Singapore or overseas.

Teachers CNA spoke to outlined the strategies they would use if a student becomes aggressive in class - whether by shouting, using vulgarities, or threatening a teacher like in the St Andrew's incident.

Most of the teachers said violent threats from students are rare.

The Ministry of Education said depending on the circumstances of each case, schools may institute detention, suspension and corrective community service.