Round Island Route: Exploring the eastern half of Singapore on two wheels

SINGAPORE: As someone who can count on one hand the number of times she’s been on a bicycle over the past decade, I was a little apprehensive when my editor asked me to check out Singapore’s newest cycling route with my fellow journalist Jeremy Long.

Stretching from Rower’s Bay Park in Seletar to Berlayer Creek near Labrador Park, the recently opened 75km-long green corridor is Singapore’s longest recreational connection to date.

But having been starved of travel for so long, I was eager to get back into exploration mode and hopefully discover new things along the way.

To make it more manageable, Jeremy and I gave ourselves two days to complete the route, instead of trying to finish it within a day.

DAY 1: STARTING THE JOURNEY

It was sunny and slightly breezy when we began our journey at Rower’s Bay Park in Seletar at 10am.

Nestled at the far end of Lower Seletar Reservoir, the park offered stunning waterfront views with picturesque skies. There’s also a beautiful boardwalk that extends out to the water, letting us get a better look.