Home Team’s robotic dog could respond to chemical incidents, support police patrols when it joins frontline operations

SINGAPORE: A dog walks through a chemical plant, but it is not a stray one. It is a robot, capable of detecting poisonous gas in the air after a leak.

The four-legged Rover-X, jointly developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), moves autonomously through the plant with a soft whir, its "paws" made of sturdy rubber.

A 3D laser scanner, inside a blue cylinder near its "head", helps it map the surroundings and navigate around obstacles towards a pre-programmed location, like a series of gas pipes.

The robot’s electronics and depth cameras calculate and adjust its motor commands up to thousands of times per second, enabling it to plan its footsteps and handle different terrain, including stairs and kerbs.

A little black case on its body is responsible for “smelling” different concentrations of gases in the air. The amount of gas detected is piped back to the operator’s computer screen at a remote command and control station.

A removable front camera, capable of zooming up to 32 times, sends back a high-definition live feed. The robot also carries a thermal imager to see in the dark and detect flames that might not be visible to the naked eye.

Through this gas leak scenario, the media was given a demonstration of Rover-X's capabilities on Thursday (Jan 20) at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai.