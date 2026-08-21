Customers bring gifts, children to meet elderly stallholder after he was shoved over head-pat

SINGAPORE: Customers of Bei-Ing Wanton Noodles are still streaming in with gifts and well wishes for its 73-year-old owner, almost a week after he was shoved to the ground for patting a girl's head.

Police said on Friday (Aug 21) the case is still under investigation, and the family told CNA the medical reports have been submitted to the authorities.

When CNA visited, owner Yeo Song Khoon was busy taking orders, with a queue forming as early as 11.30am.

Among the customers was Mr Jo Ng, 40, who brought his one-year-old daughter to meet Mr Yeo. The sleep technologist told him he could pat her head, and he obliged.

“I said ‘you can pat her head’, and she was quite comfortable,” said Mr Ng. “And hopefully that’s therapy to him also, because he kind of could be traumatised touching a child’s head.”

He added that Mr Yeo appeared to "heave a sigh of relief" afterwards.

"So really, I'm very thankful to see that he was not traumatised from touching another baby's head," he said.

Mr Ng, who has patronised the store since he was a teenager, said he also offered free physiotherapy sessions to Mr Yeo, which the latter declined.