Royal Caribbean cancels cruises on Jan 31, Feb 3 after COVID-19 cases detected on board
Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas cruise ship docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Dec 9, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Vanessa Paige Chelvan
Vanessa Paige Chelvan
30 Jan 2022 07:54PM (Updated: 30 Jan 2022 08:06PM)
SINGAPORE: Cruise line Royal Caribbean International (RCI) has cancelled two sailings on its ship Quantum of the Seas after COVID-19 cases were detected on board. 

Cruises embarking on Monday (Jan 31) and Thursday have been called off out of “an abundance of caution”, RCI said on Sunday in response to CNA's queries. 

Less than 0.6 per cent of the “onboard community on the Jan 27 sailing tested positive for COVID-19,” it added, without giving details on the number of people infected. 

All were fully vaccinated and were immediately isolated. Their close contacts were also quarantined and tested.

“Everyone is asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. As per safety protocols, the ship will also go through a deep cleaning and disinfection,” the statement added. 

RCI said those infected were “identified during routine testing conducted by the cruise line”. 

“We regret having to cancel our guests’ long-awaited vacations and appreciate their loyalty and understanding”. 

Guests on the Monday sailing will receive a full refund and a 100 per cent future cruise credit. 

Those on the Thursday sailing will receive a full refund or a 125 per cent future cruise credit. 

Source: CNA/vc(gr)

