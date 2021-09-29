Royal Caribbean opens bookings for 2022 cruises from Singapore to Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam

SINGAPORE: Royal Caribbean has opened bookings for cruises from Singapore to Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam on board Spectrum of the Seas.

The cruises are scheduled to set sail from Oct 21, 2022, with the trips lasting between three and nine nights, Royal Caribbean said in a media release on Wednesday (Sep 29).

The sailings are subject to approval from Singapore authorities based on the prevailing health situation and border measures.

The sailing season of Quantum of the Seas has also been extended again to Apr 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean added.

The company also announced on Wednesday that guests aged 12 and older will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for all new bookings made from Oct 1 this year.