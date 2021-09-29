Royal Caribbean opens bookings for 2022 cruises from Singapore to Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam
SINGAPORE: Royal Caribbean has opened bookings for cruises from Singapore to Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam on board Spectrum of the Seas.
The cruises are scheduled to set sail from Oct 21, 2022, with the trips lasting between three and nine nights, Royal Caribbean said in a media release on Wednesday (Sep 29).
The sailings are subject to approval from Singapore authorities based on the prevailing health situation and border measures.
The sailing season of Quantum of the Seas has also been extended again to Apr 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean added.
The company also announced on Wednesday that guests aged 12 and older will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for all new bookings made from Oct 1 this year.
Launched in 2019, Spectrum of the Seas was designed for the Asian cruise market, and is able to accommodate up to 4,246 guests and 1,551 crew members, according to Royal Caribbean's website.
It has private suite accommodations in designated areas at the forward end of the ship, 19 dining options and features and activities “which have never before been seen at sea”.
Vice president of Royal Caribbean International in Singapore Angie Stephen said: “We are thrilled to introduce a whole spectrum of new adventures with Spectrum of the Seas ... We have seen a surge in repeat cruisers, as well as a significant number of new to cruise guests, and look forward to bringing the best of the Royal Caribbean experience to our guests.”
Among Spectrum of the Sea's on-board attractions are the Sky Pad, “a virtual reality, bungee trampoline adventure where guests strap in and don a headset to transport themselves to another time and planet”, and the SeaPlex, “the largest indoor active space at sea, featuring bumper cars, roller skating, laser tag, fencing, archery and more”.
The ship also has a karaoke venue called Star Moment.
Spectrum of the Seas has a variety of staterooms, including the two-level Ultimate Family Suite, which is equipped with an “ensuite slide” and a cinema which can also be used as a karaoke stage.
Quantum of the Seas, which has been operating “cruises to nowhere” out of Singapore since last December previously had its season extended until October 2021 and again until February 2022.
“We are excited to extend Quantum’s ultimate ocean getaways once again through early next year and continue to cater to the strong demand for sailings from Singapore,” Ms Stephen said.
Royal Caribbean said that it would continue to evaluate and update measures to protect the well-being of passengers and crew as the COVID-19 situation changes.
“I extend my deepest gratitude to the Singapore Government for its collaboration and confidence in Royal Caribbean to deliver a safe cruising experience,” Ms Stephen said.
“As we continue to evaluate and implement public health recommendations from both our Healthy Sail Panel and the local government(s), we look forward to our guests being able to explore new destinations and enjoy the great guest experience they have loved on board Royal Caribbean.”