Investigation launched after catering company Royal Cuisine Group abruptly shuts down

GROUP CLOSED DOWN IN NOVEMBER

The founder of Royal Cuisine Group confirmed to 8World that the business, which had more than 15 brands under its umbrella, closed down at the end of last month.

He claimed that there had been an internal dispute between the company and its investors in October, when the latter deleted the brands' websites, customer databases, customer orders, and financial platforms without any warning.

Checks by CNA show their website is down, while their Facebook page has not been updated since October.

According to the founder, the dispute meant the company could not fulfill any orders or issue refunds to customers.

He also shared that he is currently looking for new investors, and is cooperating with MOM and TADM to ensure that the issues of unpaid employee wages and unfulfilled customer orders are solved.

CASE ALSO LOOKING INTO MATTER

CASE has reached out to Royal Cuisine Group over recovery efforts but there has been no response from the business.

As Royal Cuisine Group and its brands have ceased operations, consumers are advised to file a claim with the Small Claims Tribunals, said Mr Yong.

Consumers who have paid for meal packages using their credit cards can also file a chargeback request with their banks within 120 days of the transaction to get back the unfulfilled monetary value of their packages.

Consumers with unresolved disputes are advised to approach CASE for assistance.