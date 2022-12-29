Investigation launched after catering company Royal Cuisine Group abruptly shuts down
SINGAPORE: Multiple complaints have been lodged against Royal Cuisine Group after the Singapore-based food catering business ceased operations abruptly.
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told 8World on Tuesday (Dec 27) that the authorities are investigating Royal Cuisine Group and its related businesses for any possible offences under the Employment Act.
As of Dec 23, MOM said that 87 former employees have lodged salary claims at the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).
Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) president Melvin Yong also told CNA that 64 consumer complaints were made against the group and its associated brands from Nov 25 to Dec 21.
"Consumers complained that the business did not deliver their prepaid 'tingkat' meals, confinement meals, and catered food," said Mr Yong.
According to affected consumers, Royal Cuisine Group and its related businesses cited power failure at their central kitchen as the reason for the non-delivery, he added.
The total unfulfilled meal orders are worth close to S$20,000.
GROUP CLOSED DOWN IN NOVEMBER
The founder of Royal Cuisine Group confirmed to 8World that the business, which had more than 15 brands under its umbrella, closed down at the end of last month.
He claimed that there had been an internal dispute between the company and its investors in October, when the latter deleted the brands' websites, customer databases, customer orders, and financial platforms without any warning.
Checks by CNA show their website is down, while their Facebook page has not been updated since October.
According to the founder, the dispute meant the company could not fulfill any orders or issue refunds to customers.
He also shared that he is currently looking for new investors, and is cooperating with MOM and TADM to ensure that the issues of unpaid employee wages and unfulfilled customer orders are solved.
CASE ALSO LOOKING INTO MATTER
CASE has reached out to Royal Cuisine Group over recovery efforts but there has been no response from the business.
As Royal Cuisine Group and its brands have ceased operations, consumers are advised to file a claim with the Small Claims Tribunals, said Mr Yong.
Consumers who have paid for meal packages using their credit cards can also file a chargeback request with their banks within 120 days of the transaction to get back the unfulfilled monetary value of their packages.
Consumers with unresolved disputes are advised to approach CASE for assistance.