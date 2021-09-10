RSAF tanker-transport plane returns to Singapore after mission to help Afghan evacuees

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) tanker-transport plane that was deployed to assist in the evacuation of Afghans returned to Singapore on Friday (Sep 10), after concluding its humanitarian mission.

The RSAF A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) was deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar to help ferry evacuees to Germany, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release.

“Over the two weeks of its deployment, the SAF transported more than 2,000 evacuees,” it added.

The MRTT, which can carry up to 266 passengers or 37,000kg of cargo, can be used to evacuate the sick or injured.

A total of 77 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel - including pilots, aircrew and engineers - were deployed for the mission.