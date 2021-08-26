RSAF tanker-transport plane will head to Qatar to ferry Afghanistan evacuees to Germany

SINGAPORE: A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) tanker-transport plane will depart for Qatar on Thursday night (Aug 26) to help with the US evacuation of Afghans.

The RSAF A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) will transfer Afghanistan evacuees currently relocated in Qatar to Germany or other receiving countries, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Thursday.

The MRTT will be used to ferry nearly 200 evacuees from Al Udeid Air Base, located southwest of Doha, to another base in Germany, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

“(The MRTT is) going to depart here tonight, reach Qatar, pick up these evacuees, and then go onward to Germany, all in 21 hours,” he added.

“It would have not been possible with our older aircraft. And from Germany, they're going to do like a plane loop from Germany to Al Udeid, back and forth, to bring as many evacuees as they can.”