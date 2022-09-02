NSman fighter pilot clocks almost 40 in-camp training days a year, says family and employer support is important

“NS is not just about showing numbers. We are going to be a credible force out there, so we need to be able to come here and upkeep our skills,” he said.

“It’s not just me. I mean, we have different NSmen cycling through the exercises that we do overseas all the time.”

"HECTIC" COMMITMENT

But this opportunity comes at a price. The father of two said he will be away from home for two-and-a-half weeks, something that would not have been possible without the support of his family and employer.

"Without their support, it’s very hard to get overseas,” he said.

In Singapore, he reports to an air base once every fortnight to fly a sortie and keep his skills current. Then he goes home for the day.

“The commitment is, on a usual year, we are doing near to 40 days (of ICT) - near to the limit - just because of our requirements for currencies and all that,” he said, referring to the prerequisites pilots have to meet to continue flying.

“If you put it to a day, it’s probably like every two weeks I go back at least once, just to keep my currency going as well. Sounds like a lot, right?” he added with a laugh.