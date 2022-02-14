RSAF to fly F-16 fighter jets for 'at least' another decade, following F-35 developments 'closely': Air force chief

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will continue flying its F-16C/D fighter jets for "at least another decade", Chief of Air Force Major-General (MG) Kelvin Khong said on Monday (Feb 14), adding that the RSAF has been following the developments of F-35 stealth fighter jets "closely".

Singapore announced in 2019 that it will buy four F-35B fighter jets for complete testing with the option for eight more. The plan is for the F-35s to replace the RSAF's ageing F-16s, which face obsolescence globally beyond 2030.

"We will continue to operate these (F-16) fighter aircraft for at least another decade and are working towards replacing the F-16s at the end of their operational life," MG Khong said in written responses to questions posed in conjunction with this year’s Singapore Airshow.

MG Khong said the RSAF's fleet of F-16C/Ds is being upgraded in phases, and it has started taking delivery of the upgraded F-16s in June 2021.

"Subsequent deliveries will be rolled out progressively to ensure that the RSAF continues to have a capable fleet of fighter aircraft to meet our defence requirements," he said.

The F-16 upgrades started in 2016, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a fact sheet previously, and was expected to take place over five or six years.

The upgrades include a new Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar to allow the F-16 to track and engage multiple targets from farther away, as well as an all-weather, ground-attack capability that enables it to strike targets with more capable precision munitions.

Modern advanced air-to-air weapons will equip the aircraft with the capability to engage a wide spectrum of air threats within visual ranges, while a datalink capability and advanced helmet mounted display will provide the pilot with greater situational awareness.