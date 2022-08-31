‘Rigorous evaluation’ on F-35 continues as Singapore’s defence needs evolve: RSAF

The United States Marine Corps’ F-35Bs are also taking part in the exercise, and the RSAF said it is getting valuable insights on how the stealthy warplanes could work together with the rest of the SAF’s warfighting systems.

The RSAF will buy an initial four F-35Bs - the variant that can take off from shorter runways and land vertically - for further testing before deciding if it will take up the option of acquiring another eight of these fifth-generation jets.

The four F-35Bs are expected to be delivered in 2026 to a base in continental US, where the RSAF will test their advanced capabilities and determine integration requirements.

The F-35 can avoid getting detected, carry advanced weapons and fuse information from different sensors to give the pilot a more holistic picture, making it a “very lethal platform” that can survive longer in hostile environments, MAJ Zhang said.