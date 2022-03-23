Singapore's MRTT tanker taking part for first time in combined exercise with Thailand, US air forces

SINGAPORE: A trilateral military exercise between the air forces of Singapore, Thailand and the United States that had been put on hold for two years because of COVID-19 is currently under way at Thailand's Korat Air Base.

More than 1,100 people and around 70 assets are taking part in Exercise Cope Tiger - now into its 26th edition - from Mar 13 to Mar 25, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Thursday (Mar 23).

Twenty-four aircraft from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) are involved this year, including the RSAF’s A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT), the first time the air-to-air refueller is taking part in Exercise Cope Tiger.

Seven F-15SG, four F-16C/D and eight F-16D+ fighter aircraft, one G550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft, one C-130 transport aircraft, and two Heron 1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are the other RSAF aircraft taking part in the exercise. Five ground-based assets and more than 550 personnel from RSAF are also involved, said MINDEF.