RSAF unveils new H225M helicopter with better range, manoeuvring to replace Super Pumas

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Oh Chun Keong, 43, commander of the tactical air support group under the same command, said the RSAF will take delivery of the H225M in phases, according to operational requirements. Defense News reported in March that the final number will likely be around 30 helicopters.

“The Super Pumas have been serving as a workhorse of the RSAF over the last 30-over years. It’s timely for us to renew our capabilities to future-proof ourselves,” LTC Oh said, adding that most of the Super Puma’s current missions will be transferred to the H225M.

Over more than three decades, the Super Pumas have participated in humanitarian missions locally and abroad, inserted special forces in counterterrorism exercises, and carried the state flag during the National Day Parade.

The H225M is still being operationalised, with the first batch of pilots and air crew specialists – all trained for the Super Puma – starting overseas flying training in early 2020 and is now training locally. There is no indication yet on when the helicopter will be fully operationalised.

BETTER RANGE AND MANOEUVRABILITY

But H225M pilot Captain (CPT) Darryl Chong, 26, said the new helicopter has already left a good first impression.

“There is greater flexibility for us to achieve our missions when there is longer range capability for the aircraft,” he said. “When we compare it to the Super Pumas, even though (the H225M) is more manoeuvrable, it’s also more stable.”

CPT Chong said the H225M comes with a “better version” of everything the Super Puma has, including more reliable gyros that help manoeuvre the helicopter.

“We are trying to work the H225M into bettering existing processes,” he added. “The closest analogy I can give you is just like upgrading your car. Plain and simple, it’s a better aircraft.”