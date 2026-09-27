RSAF moving to new runway as part of Paya Lebar Air Base relocation plans

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will be moving to a new runway as part of plans to relocate Paya Lebar Air Base from 2030 and beyond, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Saturday (Sep 26).

In response to CNA's query, a ministry spokesperson said the RSAF will be shifting its operations from its current runway, known as 02R/20L, to a new runway 03/21, at Changi Air Base East.

Then-Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen had said in 2015 that Changi Air Base East and Tengah Air Base would have to be expanded to accommodate various assets and facilities to replace Paya Lebar Air Base.

He said then that the focus was on expanding the Changi Air Base East and building a new runway, adding that it was a complex undertaking that required highly skilled engineering and close coordination with the ongoing runway and terminal expansion works at Changi Airport.

Information on the new runway was published by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore in an Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) supplement on Jul 23, a document containing information essential to air navigation within the Singapore Flight Information Region.

According to the document, the new runway would be operational from Sep 17, 2026 and would not be available for civilian use.