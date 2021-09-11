Logo
Singapore scrambles F-16 aircraft in response to 'potential air threat': MINDEF
Singapore scrambles F-16 aircraft in response to 'potential air threat': MINDEF
File photo of a Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16 fighter jet. (AFP/Paul Crock)
11 Sep 2021 11:37PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 12:14AM)
SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) scrambled F-16 fighter aircraft on Saturday morning (Sep 11) in response to "a potential air threat", said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF). 

This happened at about 9.20am.

"After ensuring that our security was not compromised, we stood down our aircraft," said a ministry spokesperson.

MINDEF was responding to CNA's queries about a report of a Malaysian police helicopter that flew into Singapore airspace. The spokesperson did not provide details of the "potential air threat".

"On average, the RSAF fighter aircraft are deployed to investigate and deal with 350 potential air threats each year," said MINDEF.

In February, fighter aircraft were scrambled in response to a "potential air threat", the RSAF said at the time. The planes were stood down after it was determined that Singapore's security was "not compromised".

Source: CNA/lk

