RSAF tanker-transport plane lands in Germany with 149 evacuees from Afghanistan

SINGAPORE: A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) tanker-transport plane carrying Afghanistan evacuees has landed in Germany.

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Aug 28) that 149 evacuees boarded the plane from Qatar

"Waiting anxiously for The Republic of Singapore Air Force’s Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar yesterday were 149 evacuees from Afghanistan.

"As they boarded and took to the skies, their relief was palpable," said Dr Ng in his post.

The MRTT departed from Singapore for Qatar on Thursday night to help with the US evacuation of Afghans.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Thursday that the plane will transfer Afghanistan evacuees currently relocated in Qatar to Germany or other receiving countries.

The MRTT, which can carry up to 266 passengers or 37,000kg of cargo, can be used to evacuate the sick or injured.

A total of 77 SAF personnel, comprising of pilots, aircrew, engineers as well as army security forces were involved in the mission, said MINDEF.

For the men and women of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), each person or family "successfully transported brings immense satisfaction and meaning to their mission", Dr Ng said on Saturday after the plane landed in Germany.

Dr Ng added that the "abiding truth that 'without security, there can be no progress or stability' hammers home", after seeing the events unfurl in Afghanistan.