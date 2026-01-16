Johor-Singapore RTS Link set to cut traffic at checkpoints by up to 25%, say experts

SINGAPORE: Mr Farid Khan is bracing for his cross-border transportation business to take a hit as the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) edges closer to operations.

The RTS Link, which completed its first test run last month, is expected to begin operations by the end of this year.

Transport experts have estimated it could cut traffic at Singapore’s Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints by up to 25 per cent – a prospect welcomed by frequent travellers but viewed with concern by some whose livelihoods depend on cross-border road traffic.

TRYING TO STAY COMPETITIVE

Mr Khan, for example, runs a business ferrying passengers between Singapore and Johor in vehicles like sedans, maxi cabs and minibuses.

He caters to 10 rides or more – each costing about S$150 per way – during busy days, and gets enquiries for cross-border trips almost every day.

But Mr Khan, who founded Singapore Cab Booking, is preparing for a potential drop in demand when the RTS Link gets underway.

“There’s a huge impact on my business because of the establishment of this RTS - but I have a cost reduction measurement,” he told CNA.

“So we’re going to reduce our price to JB, and then at the same time we’re going to increase our shuttle service from their respective homes.”