Businesses urged to innovate as RTS Link set to reshape cross-border shopping

SINGAPORE: Businesses should innovate and collaborate to stay competitive as the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is expected to shift consumer spending across the Causeway, experts said.

The rail link – set to open in January 2027 – will make it faster and easier for Singaporeans to travel to Johor Bahru for shopping, dining and services, with retailers in northern Singapore expected to be among the most affected.

COMPETING BEYOND PRICE

Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) president Ang Yuit said businesses in Singapore face structural cost pressures that are unlikely to ease.

"The challenge in Singapore is that we have a very high constraint on costs, which means that our baseline cost cannot really go down."

With rentals and manpower costs remaining high, businesses cannot rely on lowering prices to stay competitive, he said.