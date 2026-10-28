Singapore, Malaysia test emergency response to simulated fire on stranded RTS Link train

Ms Sim said the exercise demonstrated effective communication, deployment and command and control among participating agencies.

Malaysia's Operations Centre at Bukit Chagar and Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Integrated Operations Centre “maintained real-time communication” throughout the simulated incident, allowing both sides to share information and coordinate their response, Ms Sim said.

Each RTS Link train will carry more than 600 passengers and run at short intervals, with each trip – between two countries, “each with its own laws, agencies and command structures” – taking only five minutes, she noted.

“An emergency on board a crowded and fast-moving train leaves little room for error. By executing the response plans correctly and swiftly, we will be better prepared to save lives, minimise damage and restore normalcy quickly,” said Ms Sim.

She said the exercise provided an opportunity for agencies to identify areas for improvement before the service begins operations.

"An exercise is valuable not because everything goes perfectly. It is valuable because it allows us to learn safely, candidly and together," she said.

Mr Saifuddin said these exercises foster trust between both countries and would better prepare agencies to deal with disruptions to the train service.

“A disruption to the RTS Link may no longer come from a single direction. Physical attacks, cyber intrusions, technical failures, and information crises can arrive at the same time and across borders,” he said.

“Technology tells us what is happening, but trust decides how fast, how confidently, and how decisively we act together when crisis strikes,” he added.