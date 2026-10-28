Singapore, Malaysia test emergency response to simulated fire on stranded RTS Link train
The joint field training exercise involved a firefighting operation and casualty evacuation. It comes ahead of the cross-border rail service’s opening in February 2027.
JOHOR BAHRU: Emergency responders from Singapore and Malaysia put their cross-border coordination and rescue protocols to the test in an exercise simulating a fire on board a stranded Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link train.
The joint field training exercise, held on Tuesday (Oct 27), involved firefighting operations, medical triage and casualty evacuation, as well as coordinating the deployment of emergency personnel across the border.
It comes as the cross-border rail service prepares to begin passenger operations in February 2027, after its opening was pushed back from the end of this year.
The exercise concluded with a ceremony at the RTS Wadi Hana Depot in Johor Bahru on Wednesday, attended by Singapore's Second Minister for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann and Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
Ms Sim said the exercise demonstrated effective communication, deployment and command and control among participating agencies.
Malaysia's Operations Centre at Bukit Chagar and Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Integrated Operations Centre “maintained real-time communication” throughout the simulated incident, allowing both sides to share information and coordinate their response, Ms Sim said.
Each RTS Link train will carry more than 600 passengers and run at short intervals, with each trip – between two countries, “each with its own laws, agencies and command structures” – taking only five minutes, she noted.
“An emergency on board a crowded and fast-moving train leaves little room for error. By executing the response plans correctly and swiftly, we will be better prepared to save lives, minimise damage and restore normalcy quickly,” said Ms Sim.
She said the exercise provided an opportunity for agencies to identify areas for improvement before the service begins operations.
"An exercise is valuable not because everything goes perfectly. It is valuable because it allows us to learn safely, candidly and together," she said.
Mr Saifuddin said these exercises foster trust between both countries and would better prepare agencies to deal with disruptions to the train service.
“A disruption to the RTS Link may no longer come from a single direction. Physical attacks, cyber intrusions, technical failures, and information crises can arrive at the same time and across borders,” he said.
“Technology tells us what is happening, but trust decides how fast, how confidently, and how decisively we act together when crisis strikes,” he added.
Footage of the exercise shown to reporters showed a train stalling in the middle of the track above the Straits of Johor due to a “fire”.
Casualties with burn injuries were stretchered out by emergency responders while passengers who were uninjured were escorted out.
The exercise involved several Malaysian agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Ministry of Health and Malaysian Armed Forces.
Singapore was represented by ICA, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force.
It followed a tabletop exercise in September, during which officers from both countries reviewed emergency response procedures covering fires, medical emergencies, natural hazards and security incidents.
The 4km RTS Link will connect Woodlands North in Singapore with Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru.
Designed to ease congestion at the Causeway, one of the world's busiest land border crossings, the rail link will be able to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.
Customs, immigration and quarantine facilities will be co-located at both stations, allowing passengers to clear both countries' immigration checks before boarding.
Earlier this month, authorities from both countries announced that passenger services would be delayed until February 2027, as more time was needed to complete testing, obtain independent safety certification and secure regulatory approvals.
RTS Link’s operator, RTS Operations, expects to complete final system tests and trial runs by Dec 31, with the revised opening date subject to the necessary safety certification and regulatory approvals.
Infrastructure works on both sides of the border are substantially complete, the authorities said.