Runaway maid jailed for climbing back into employer's house to steal items

SINGAPORE: After working for a household of five for about four months, a maid felt tired and stressed out and decided to run away.

About a week later, she climbed back into the landed property through a toilet window and stole multiple items from the family. She also tried to steal a safe but was unsuccessful.

Myanmar national Mu Bel, 26, was sentenced to two months' jail on Thursday (Jun 15). She pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by servant, with another two charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that Mu Bel began working for her employer on Dec 14, 2022. She was tasked with taking care of the five family members of the house as well as cooking and washing.

She would start work at 5.30am and end work between 11pm and 11.30pm, and was paid S$600 (US$447) per month with one day off every month.

"As there was too much cleaning and washing to do, she became tired and stressed out with the work," said the prosecutor.

Mu Bel decided to run away on Apr 17 this year when no one was home.

She stole a Nike cap from one of the rooms to mask her identity and three microSD cards from a closed-circuit television camera installed in the hall, so that she would not be detected.

However, Mu Bel returned to the house about a week later, on the night of Apr 26.

She climbed in through an open toilet window on the second floor and attempted to steal a safe.

She also forced open a piggybank and took several coins from it. She also filched an Olympus camera and a G-shock watch.

Mu Bel climbed back out of the toilet window and escaped when she heard someone trying to open the door.

Her 50-year-old employer called the police and Mu Bel was arrested that same night at a nearby park.

The stolen items were seized from her, except for the coins which she had spent on food and drinks.

For theft by servant, she could have been jailed up to seven years and fined.