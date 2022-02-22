Worsening Ukraine crisis leaves its citizens in Singapore in uncertainty, anxiety, fear for family back home

PICKING UP ARMS, DEFENDING HOME COUNTRY

Before this crisis, none of his friends had “a particular interest in the military or guns”, but now “it’s happening a lot”, Mr Mykhalchenko said.

There have also been “huge spikes” in donations to a variety of organisations to help the military.

And while he admitted he’s not “brave enough” to pick up a weapon, he helps relatives or friends with “financial aspects”.

Similarly, friends of Olha Hovdii, another Ukrainian in Singapore, have also volunteered to be part of Ukraine’s armed forces.

“Some people bought guns for hunting, but actually by Ukrainian law, in case of war, they can use those guns for their own protection. And all the shooting ranges … they’re booked because people are trying to learn how to shoot,” the 32-year-old said.

“To be honest, of course we hope that we will never need to use this knowledge. But Russia doesn’t give us a choice but to protect ourselves.”

Ms Hovdii, who has been working in Singapore for seven years, is currently unemployed, while her Ukrainian husband works in the IT sector as a business analyst. But she doesn’t rule out returning to Ukraine.

“In the worst-case scenario, if Russia invades and bombs our cities, we will need to move our families out from the region … to somewhere in the Western part of Ukraine. It's more or less safer now,” she said.

“And if we move our parents, you know, they’re over 60 years old, and to start life from scratch, I think they will not cope (very well), so they will need us anyway. So I think we will move to Ukraine (in that scenario), support our parents there – and possibly, by any means, defend our country and our country’s sovereignty.”

In the meantime, Ms Hovdii admitted she’s “worrying a lot”, and checks the news every morning and before she goes to sleep.

“Whenever I check the news, I hope for the best, but also prepare for the worst, knowing anything could happen right now. Basically for the past few weeks, I've been very stressed. I can say that I cry almost every day whenever there’s some news about escalations,” she said.

Getting lost in the news cycle isn't new to Mr Dmitry Gerasimenko, the 37-year-old chief executive officer of software company Ahrefs. He pointed to what happened in 2014 when Russia invaded and subsequently annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

"I try to stop myself, to have some limit for how much time I want to spend checking the news. I'm trying to just call my parents every day at home," he said, adding that he does feel a sense of uncertainty.

The situation is akin to "one country, just because they are big, they have some nukes, they decide that they can tell others what to do", added Mr Gerasimenko.

"I'm happy that this time, Western countries are kind of united to say that, this is not actually how you can act in the current world. We don't accept that big countries can just tell smaller countries what to do. And of course, in Ukraine, people feel it's very unfair ... why we cannot decide our future, why we should listen to someone else. And this someone else, they don't even have a good reason."

“ANXIETY-INDUCING”, BUT NO PANIC

Such anxiety also plagues Mr Nikita Taratorin, who said his family could become refugees overnight.

After all, they are currently in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and it was “quite unsettling” for him to read that Russia may be targeting Kyiv, the 21-year-old Yale-NUS student told CNA.

“Obviously it is anxiety-inducing, and the possibility of me losing the home where I grew up in and my family literally becoming refugees has never felt so real,” he said.

But Mr Taratorin also admitted that he feels “desensitised” to the conflict.

“Honestly, on a personal level, myself and Ukrainians are very used to the aggression by Russia. Growing up and hearing daily updates from the frontlines, and hearing about deaths of soldiers and civilians, shellings, loss of territory … really kind of desensitised me to the conflict,” he shared.

“And I think most of Ukrainians would really be able to relate to that.”

Likewise, Mr Mykhalchenko told CNA that the crisis didn’t start months ago, but rather, eight years earlier when Russia invaded and subsequently annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

“It’s just that global media attention doesn’t cover this topic all the time. But if you’ve been living in Ukraine, this is nothing particularly new for you. You've been through (situations) like this,” he said.

“If you are in the middle of the city, you wouldn't really notice that something’s changed or there's some danger around. People are going to nightclubs, people are going to work, people are going to coffeeshops. There’s no panic; people are not running to the bunkers.”

Ms Hovdii’s friends and family back home also understand that perpetual panic will not help.

“They stay calm. I think everyone can understand that in this situation, panic will not help. So they’re just trying not to speculate about the war and they don't even talk about that,” she said.

“Whenever I start talking to them, we just cover some other topics, you know, about life. And only at the end, I ask, ‘Okay, how are you? How’s the situation?’”