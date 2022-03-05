Russian news channel RT unavailable on StarHub, Singtel due to transmission disruption 'at source'

SINGAPORE: Subscribers of Singapore pay TV operators StarHub and Singtel found themselves unable to access content on Russian news channel RT on Saturday (Mar 4), due to a transmission fault "at source".

This comes as major tech companies around the world restricted access to the network following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For StarHub subscribers, a message on the TV screen read: "Transmission interrupted.

"Fault at source - We are working with our partners to restore service as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Responding to CNA's queries, a StarHub spokesperson said: “The issue appears to have originated at source - Globecast.

"For further details, please contact Globecast directly."

RT is available on StarHub on Channel 151, according to the StarHub TV+ Channel list on its website.

A similar message was also shown on Singtel TV, stating a "transmission disruption at source".

The 24-hour English language news channel was launched in Singapore by StarHub and Singtel in 2009, delivered live onto both StarHub's pay TV platform and Singtel's mio TV by global content management and delivery company, Globecast.

CNA has reached out to Singtel and Globecast for more information.

The disruption comes as several tech companies around the world pulled access from the Russian state-owned news network, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last Sunday, the European Union (EU) announced sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including banning Russia state media broadcasting in the bloc, which targeted RT, Sputnik and its subsidiaries.

AFP reported that UK's broadcasting regulator Ofcom had opened more probes into the "impartiality" of news programmes aired on RT, with 27 open investigations into the network as of Wednesday.

Social media giants Twitter and Facebook parent Meta have also clamped down on Russian state-linked news outlets, which were accused of pushing misinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.

Meta said it would be restricting access in the European Union to RT and Sputnik, while Twitter said it would put warnings on tweets sharing links to Russian state-affiliated media.

Meta, Microsoft, as well as Alphabet's Google and YouTube have also taken measures to restrict Russian state media from making money from ads on their platforms. Twitter banned RT and Sputnik from advertising on its site in 2017.