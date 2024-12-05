'Must be held to high standards': Why Resorts World Sentosa's tourism performance was deemed unsatisfactory

SINGAPORE: The casino licence of Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), one of two integrated resorts in Singapore, has been renewed for two years – instead of the usual three – with authorities citing "unsatisfactory" tourism performance.

Over a period of evaluation from the start of January 2021 to the end of December 2023, an evaluation panel found a number of areas that required “rectification and substantial improvement”, according to the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA).

Asked to elaborate on the assessment metrics for Singapore's integrated resorts, the GRA and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) both pointed CNA to the Casino Control Act.

The legislation states that three or more people may be appointed to form the evaluation panel, to look at the visitor appeal of the integrated resort; how it compares with other similar attractions in the world or prevailing industry standards; whether it meets prevailing market demand; and how it contributes to Singapore's tourism industry.

MTI said the panel consists of senior business leaders with expertise ranging from corporate governance and finance to hospitality, entertainment, tourism and the arts.

The Casino Control Act also lists performance indicators, including:

The number of paying and non-paying visitors to the integrated resort and its components

Visitor satisfaction levels

Frequency and extent of reinvestment into the integrated resort and its components

Availability of facilities for use by visitors to the integrated resort and its components, and the period of time when such facilities are unavailable

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Sentosa Development Corporation - which manages the island where RWS is located - said they were unable to disclose details of RWS’ performance in relation to its licence renewal.

"NOT TOO CROWDED"?

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 20 million people visited RWS annually, the company said.

It did not provide figures for more recent years, but said visitor numbers have been steadily recovering in tandem with international arrivals.

Pandemic-related border measures and curbs were in place for most of the evaluation period, before they were lifted in early 2023.

Apart from its casino, RWS - which opened in 2010 - has four attractions, six signature restaurants and seven hotels.

Its Universal Studios Singapore (USS) theme park only resumed daily operations in June 2023, and Adventure Cove Waterpark in September last year.

Sentosa Development Corporation, meanwhile, previously told CNA that it received 15 million visitors in 2023, which is around 75 per cent of pre-pandemic numbers. The figure includes both visitors who go to RWS and those who visit other attractions in Sentosa.

DBS Group Research analyst Jason Sum found RWS' two-year licence renewal somewhat surprising. “We believe part of its ‘unsatisfactory performance’ can be attributed to disruptions caused by the pandemic,” he said.