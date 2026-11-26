Singaporean doctor remanded in Melbourne before sentencing for filming over 800 women in toilets
A three-day pre-sentence hearing that ended on Thursday (Nov 26) examined Ryan Cho’s remorse, rehabilitation and risk of reoffending ahead of his sentencing on Feb 12, 2027.
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean trainee doctor was taken into custody on Thursday (Nov 26) after the end of his three-day plea hearing in a Melbourne court where he had admitted to secretly filming more than 800 medical colleagues across three Australian hospital toilets.
The defence and prosecution crossed swords during Thursday’s hearing over 29-year-old Ryan Cho's remorse and rehabilitation prospects.
Cho will return to court for his sentence on Feb 12, 2027.
Cho's lawyer, Belinda Franjic, reportedly told the court that her client had expressed "genuine remorse" and that he has taken steps towards rehabilitation.
"He got caught up in his own voyeuristic fantasies and it seems he simply didn't turn his mind to the impact on the victims," she said, as quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
Crown prosecutor Mark Gibson argued that Cho was full of self-pity rather than remorseful to his victims, the Australian Associated Press reported.
Mr Gibson added that Cho's rehabilitation prospects were “guarded” after a psychiatrist found his risk of sexual recidivism was moderate to high.
Judge Gabriele Cannon questioned whether Cho had cared about his victims.
"He knew through his training the importance of privacy and dignity and treating people in a respectful way," she said, as quoted by ABC.
Cho had pleaded guilty to recording 3,042 videos of 874 unsuspecting victims using the toilets and bathrooms at three Melbourne hospitals, Australian media outlets reported.
Between 2024 and 2025, he secretly filmed the victims at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Royal Melbourne Hospital and the Austin Hospital, using a phone hidden in a mesh bag.
He also filmed two young girls who were the daughters of a hospital worker, according to reports from news outlets Australian Associated Press and ABC.
Cho also blocked other hospital toilets and tampered with locks to funnel victims to his desired location.
Separately in 2021, he also stalked his housemate and recorded more than 3,000 videos of the woman and her friends.
The court heard that Cho elaborately categorised the recorded files into folders on his laptop and sorted his edited videos according to victims and under separate tiers.
He was caught after an employee at the Austin Hospital noticed a mesh bag containing clothes and a mobile phone, which had been left recording in a staff toilet cubicle in July last year. The junior doctor was subsequently handed more than 900 charges.
But his lawyers and prosecutors struck a deal to "roll up", or combine, charges when he agreed to plead guilty, resulting in Cho facing 13 charges, ABC reported.
His medical registration has been suspended, preventing him from practising as a doctor in Australia.
DETERMINING SENTENCE A "DIFFICULT" TASK: JUDGE
Cho had pleaded guilty to four counts of producing intimate images, two counts of stalking, producing and possessing child abuse material, four counts of installing an optical surveillance device and failing to comply with police directions, ABC reported.
Each count of producing an intimate image carries a maximum penalty of three years' jail.
Judge Cannon told the court on Thursday that the three-year ceiling made sentencing Cho "difficult", as he was entitled to a discount for an early guilty plea and she would have to consider other mitigating factors, according to the ABC report.
Cho is expected to be sentenced for each individual offence. The judge will be required to set a "base" sentence and can stack a portion of each subsequent charge or order they be served concurrently, the article said.
Crown prosecutor Gibson reportedly defended the decision to combine Cho's charges, saying the Singaporean would otherwise have faced "hundreds of charges".
Over the three-day hearing, several of Cho's victims stepped forward to detail the impact their former colleague's actions had left on their lives. They slammed his behaviour as "disgusting", labelling him a "sexual predator" and "perverted creep".
Australian media outlet news.com.au reported that the man remained expressionless and stared straight ahead as he heard the accounts of his former co-workers.
The outlet quoted a victim who shared the horror she felt after she was told pictures of her had been found on Cho's hard drive: "I’d never met him, never even seen him and yet he was storing images of me at my most vulnerable."
Another nurse told the court she now tried not to drink water so she would not need to use the Royal Melbourne Hospital’s bathrooms during her 12-hour shifts.
One oncology nurse, Courtney Whelan, who was working at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, waived her right to anonymity and told reporters earlier this week that "the place where she protected the dignity of others became the place she lost her own", news.com.au reported.
She broke down in tears as she revealed she now suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.
"NOTHING OF THIS SCALE": DEFENCE
Cho's lawyer, Ms Franjic, reportedly told the court that her client's offending "beggars belief" and was unprecedented in Victoria as there had been "nothing of this nature and nothing of this scale".
She argued that her client, who has diagnosed schizoid personality and voyeuristic disorders, did not understand his actions would cause harm, the Australian Associated Press reported.
The victims were "never supposed to be alerted" and Cho likely did not think they would ever find out and therefore reasoned he did not cause them harm, the report said.
Cho had instead told a psychiatrist that the police had caused distress to the victims instead because they alerted them to his offending.
Mr Gibson was quoted by ABC saying that while Cho's crimes invaded his victims' privacy, his actions also affected the wider healthcare community as the victims needed time off work.
"It is extraordinary to think that having spent years studying and being on the precipice of a successful career and future … that he would risk it all in this way," Mr Gibson reportedly said.