SINGAPORE: A Singaporean trainee doctor was taken into custody on Thursday (Nov 26) after the end of his three-day plea hearing in a Melbourne court where he had admitted to secretly filming more than 800 medical colleagues across three Australian hospital toilets.

The defence and prosecution crossed swords during Thursday’s hearing over 29-year-old Ryan Cho's remorse and rehabilitation prospects.

Cho will return to court for his sentence on Feb 12, 2027.

Cho's lawyer, Belinda Franjic, reportedly told the court that her client had expressed "genuine remorse" and that he has taken steps towards rehabilitation.



"He got caught up in his own voyeuristic fantasies and it seems he simply didn't turn his mind to the impact on the victims," she said, as quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Crown prosecutor Mark Gibson argued that Cho was full of self-pity rather than remorseful to his victims, the Australian Associated Press reported.

Mr Gibson added that Cho's rehabilitation prospects were “guarded” after a psychiatrist found his risk of sexual recidivism was moderate to high.

Judge Gabriele Cannon questioned whether Cho had cared about his victims.

"He knew through his training the importance of privacy and dignity and treating people in a respectful way," she said, as quoted by ABC.

Cho had pleaded guilty to recording 3,042 videos of 874 unsuspecting victims using the toilets and bathrooms at three Melbourne hospitals, Australian media outlets reported.

Between 2024 and 2025, he secretly filmed the victims at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Royal Melbourne Hospital and the Austin Hospital, using a phone hidden in a mesh bag.

He also filmed two young girls who were the daughters of a hospital worker, according to reports from news outlets Australian Associated Press and ABC.

Cho also blocked other hospital toilets and tampered with locks to funnel victims to his desired location.

Separately in 2021, he also stalked his housemate and recorded more than 3,000 videos of the woman and her friends.

The court heard that Cho elaborately categorised the recorded files into folders on his laptop and sorted his edited videos according to victims and under separate tiers.

He was caught after an employee at the Austin Hospital noticed a mesh bag containing clothes and a mobile phone, which had been left recording in a staff toilet cubicle in July last year. The junior doctor was subsequently handed more than 900 charges.

But his lawyers and prosecutors struck a deal to "roll up", or combine, charges when he agreed to plead guilty, resulting in Cho facing 13 charges, ABC reported.

His medical registration has been suspended, preventing him from practising as a doctor in Australia.