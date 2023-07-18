Iswaran questioned by CPIB for 10 hours

SINGAPORE: Transport Minister S Iswaran was questioned for around 10 hours by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Tuesday (Jul 18), the first time he has been spotted at the anti-graft agency since news of his connection to an investigation broke last week.

National daily The Straits Times reported that Mr Iswaran arrived at the CPIB building at Lengkok Bahru in Redhill at about 10.50am on Tuesday in a grey Mazda 6 saloon.

Dressed in a blue shirt and dark trousers, he entered the compound alone.

TODAY spotted him leaving at 8.48pm in a dark-coloured Audi sports utility vehicle.

CPIB said last Friday that Mr Iswaran and Hotel Property Limited managing director Ong Beng Seng were arrested on Jul 11 and assisting with investigations.

It did not give details on the nature of the probe. Both men were released on bail, and as part of their bail conditions, both Mr Iswaran and Mr Ong's passports were impounded.

This article was originally published in TODAY.