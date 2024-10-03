Iswaran prison sentence: How international media reported landmark Singapore case

SINGAPORE: The sentencing of former Singapore transport minister S Iswaran has garnered international attention, in a case that runs counter to the city-state's reputation for good governance.

It was a theme that ran through many articles about Thursday's (Oct 3) sentencing.

A judge handed Iswaran a 12-month jail sentence, a term even harsher than the six to seven months sought by the prosecution.

Here's how some international media outlets covered the day's proceedings.

BBC

The BBC's headline - "Singapore ex-minister gets prison in rare case" - reflected the exceptional circumstances of the trial.

"The nation prides itself on its squeaky clean image and lack of corruption," said the reporter, who went on to write about how this case had hurt not just Singapore's image but also that of the ruling People's Action Party.

The issue of ministerial salary - a hot button topic in Singapore - got a mention as well.

NIKKEI

Japan's Nikkei went with the more direct "Singapore ex-minister Iswaran sentenced to a year in jail" for its headline.

But the opening paragraphs focused on Singapore's reputation, stating that this was "a bribery case that has gripped a country known for clean government".

The article also highlighted Justice Vincent Hoong's sentencing remarks and how "holders of high office 'set the tone for public servants in conducting themselves in accordance with high standards of integrity'".

It also referred to the ruling party - with the case having "rocked" the PAP-led government.