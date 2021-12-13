FAQ: S$100 worth of CDC vouchers for each Singaporean household. Here's what you need to know

SINGAPORE: A nationwide scheme to give out S$130 million in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to all Singaporean households was launched on Monday (Dec 13).

Up to 1.3 million Singaporean households will each get S$100 in digital vouchers. They can start claiming their vouchers and have until Dec 31, 2022 to do so.

Here's what you need to know about the scheme.

Q: What can I use it for?

The vouchers can be used at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, who will be identified by the CDC voucher decal.

Q: How can I claim it?

A notification letter will be sent to every household. You can also visit go.gov.sg/cdcv, and log in using Singpass. Only one household member is required to claim the vouchers on behalf of the household.