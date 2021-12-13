FAQ: S$100 worth of CDC vouchers for each Singaporean household. Here's what you need to know
SINGAPORE: A nationwide scheme to give out S$130 million in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to all Singaporean households was launched on Monday (Dec 13).
Up to 1.3 million Singaporean households will each get S$100 in digital vouchers. They can start claiming their vouchers and have until Dec 31, 2022 to do so.
Here's what you need to know about the scheme.
Q: What can I use it for?
The vouchers can be used at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, who will be identified by the CDC voucher decal.
Q: How can I claim it?
A notification letter will be sent to every household. You can also visit go.gov.sg/cdcv, and log in using Singpass. Only one household member is required to claim the vouchers on behalf of the household.
You will then be prompted to key in your mobile number to receive a One-Time Password. A CDC voucher link will be sent to the registered mobile number via SMS. You can access the voucher by clicking on the link.
You can also share the voucher link with your household members. Click on the “Share My Vouchers” button on the voucher redemption website to copy the unique voucher link, and paste it onto messaging apps such as Whatsapp or Telegram. Anyone with the link will be able to access the voucher.
Q: What if I don't know how to claim the vouchers?
Assistance will be available at community centres/clubs. Seniors without household members to help them claim their vouchers will be given priority.
Residents without smartphones or who need to set up their Singpass or reset their Singpass password can get help at the community centres/clubs during the scheme duration.
Where needed, there will also be the option of printing hardcopy vouchers.
In addition, assistance will be available at selected Residents’ Committee or Residents’ Network Centres located in areas with a higher concentration of elderly population, to guide residents on how to claim the CDC vouchers.
There will also be digital ambassadors at the SG Digital community hubs, which are found in selected community centres/clubs and public libraries island-wide. They will provide assistance to digitally less savvy residents who need help to claim their digital vouchers.
Silver Generation Office Ambassadors will also assist with queries or requests for assistance during their house visits to seniors.
Q: How do I use the vouchers?
To use them, you will need to click on the CDC vouchers link, select the amount to be used and show the QR code to the participating merchant, who will in turn scan it using his or her RedeemSG App.
The vouchers are not refundable for any unused amount or value, if the purchase is less than the amount of vouchers used.