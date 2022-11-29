Constitutional amendment shields against 'creative arguments' challenging definition of marriage: Shanmugam

"CREATIVE ARGUMENTS"

"We need to exclude the whole of Part 4 because we cannot predict what possible arguments might be made against this definition in the future," said Mr Shanmugam.

"With 377A, we have seen how the arguments in our courts progressed from equal protection under Article 12, to asserting that sexual conduct is a form of liberty protected by Article 9, or a form of expression protected by Article 14."

Mr Shanmugam said that some of these alternative arguments have been accepted by courts in other jurisdictions.

"It is possible that additional creative arguments could be made about the heterosexual definition of marriage," he said, questioning for example whether marriage could be a form of association protected by Article 14.

"Members may think it is a little outside of the orthodox interpretation today. But can you rule it out?

"Thus if we want to properly protect the heterosexual definition of marriage from court challenge, we have to exclude the whole of Part 4.

"But it is not a carte blanche," Mr Shanmugam emphasised. "What is protected is quite precise. It is the heterosexual definition of marriage."

Elaborating on this, he said that if Parliament tried to enact apartheid marriage laws or impose "other outlandish definitions of marriage", these would not be protected by Article 156.

"If the Government tries to give benefits to married couples for example, say with the surname Tan, Article 156 will only protect the part of the policy that relates to married couples. The Government will still have to justify why giving benefits to only people with a certain surname is a relevant consideration."

He added that Parliament and the Government will not be able to take measures "absolutely prohibited" under Part 4 of the Constitution, such as slavery.

Giving another example, he said Article 156 does not enable the Government to banish anyone.

"It will be a nice Constitutional question if for example a same-sex couple were to argue that since Singapore does not recognise same-sex marriages, they had no choice but to emigrate and that that is effectively a banishment.

"And that this Government's policy – not recognising same sex marriages – is therefore in breach of Article 13, which precludes banishment.

"So you can see that a careful person will want to think about the different possibilities of arguments and then make sure that the drafting covers the different possibilities," said the minister.

"We do not believe that the Government's policies and laws are in breach of Article 13 or for that matter any other Articles in the Constitution. But members can see that creative arguments can be made.

"So that is why we have had to draft Article 156 in the way it has been worded."