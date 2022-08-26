Logo
S$555,000 worth of drugs, airsoft gun seized in CNB raids
A total of 134 suspected drug offenders were also arrested.

CNB officers retrieving suspected controlled drugs from a construction hoarding in near Chai Chee Avenue and a CD case containing a packet of cannabis. (Photos: CNB)

Natasha Ganesan
26 Aug 2022 06:22PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2022 06:43PM)
SINGAPORE: Drugs with an estimated street value of about S$555,000 were seized following a two-week islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The series of raids, which ended on Friday (Aug 26), netted about 3,730g of heroin, 866g of Ice, 5,240g of cannabis, 51 ecstasy tablets and 2g of ketamine.

CNB also confiscated 21g of new psychoactive substances (NPS), 108 Erimin-5 tablets, 29 Yaba tablets, a bottle of methadone and four bottles of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

A total of 134 suspected drug offenders were also arrested, said CNB, adding that some of the areas covered during the operation included Bukit Batok, Kallang and Sengkang.

THROWN OUT OF WINDOW

In one of the cases, CNB officers raided a residential unit near Chai Chee Avenue on Aug 23.

Two Singaporean men, aged 58 and 59, were arrested. A small amount of heroin and a bottle of methadone were seized from the unit, as well as various drug paraphernalia, said CNB.

“Prior to the arrest, suspected controlled drugs were believed to have been thrown out of the unit’s window,” the agency added.

Photos taken by CNB showed several officers retrieving the suspected controlled drugs from a construction hoarding.

They later recovered the substances, which included three packets and straws containing about 13g of heroin.

A CNB officer retrieving suspected controlled drugs from a construction hoarding near Chai Chee Avenue on Aug 23, 2022. (Photo: CNB)
An airsoft gun and pellets seized from a 21-year-old man’s vehicle near Ghim Moh Road on Aug 24, 2022. (Photo: CNB)

CANNABIS IN CD CASE, AIRSOFT GUN

In another case on the same day, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at the Parcel Post Section noticed “anomalies” in the scanned images of a parcel during screening.

“Upon further checks, officers uncovered a packet of cannabis concealed in a CD case,” said CNB, adding that about 26g of cannabis was found in the packet. The case was referred to CNB for further investigation.

In a follow-up operation on Aug 24 and Aug 25, CNB officers arrested two Singaporean men, both aged 21, near Ghim Moh Road.

About 71g of cannabis was recovered from one of the men. The man was also escorted to his residence in the same area where another 120g of cannabis and various drug paraphernalia were confiscated.

“An airsoft gun and pellets were also seized from the same man’s vehicle and was referred to Singapore Police Force for further investigations,” said CNB.

Source: CNA/ng(zl)

