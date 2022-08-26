S$555,000 worth of drugs, airsoft gun seized in CNB raids

SINGAPORE: Drugs with an estimated street value of about S$555,000 were seized following a two-week islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The series of raids, which ended on Friday (Aug 26), netted about 3,730g of heroin, 866g of Ice, 5,240g of cannabis, 51 ecstasy tablets and 2g of ketamine.

CNB also confiscated 21g of new psychoactive substances (NPS), 108 Erimin-5 tablets, 29 Yaba tablets, a bottle of methadone and four bottles of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

A total of 134 suspected drug offenders were also arrested, said CNB, adding that some of the areas covered during the operation included Bukit Batok, Kallang and Sengkang.

THROWN OUT OF WINDOW

In one of the cases, CNB officers raided a residential unit near Chai Chee Avenue on Aug 23.

Two Singaporean men, aged 58 and 59, were arrested. A small amount of heroin and a bottle of methadone were seized from the unit, as well as various drug paraphernalia, said CNB.

“Prior to the arrest, suspected controlled drugs were believed to have been thrown out of the unit’s window,” the agency added.

Photos taken by CNB showed several officers retrieving the suspected controlled drugs from a construction hoarding.

They later recovered the substances, which included three packets and straws containing about 13g of heroin.