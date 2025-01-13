Sacked SingPost group CEO resigns from board

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Post group CEO Vincent Phang, one of three senior executives sacked in December last year over their alleged mishandling of a whistleblower's report, resigned from the company's board of directors on Sunday (Jan 12).

The national postal service provider announced his resignation in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) bourse filing on Monday.

Mr Phang had been a non-executive, non-independent director on SingPost's board since Sep 1, 2021. He was last re-elected in Jul 21, 2022.

On Dec 21, 2024, the company dismissed him as group CEO, along with group chief financial officer Vincent Yik and the head of its international business unit Li Yu.

In its SGX filing, SingPost acknowledged that there were unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between Mr Phang and the board of directors.

The company noted that Mr Phang has stated that he "categorically refutes" the allegations made against him in the disciplinary proceedings leading up to his dismissal and that he will "vigorously contest" his sacking, both on merits and on the grounds of procedural unfairness.

According to SingPost's website, the board now comprises seven members, including chairman Simon Israel, following Mr Phang's resignation.