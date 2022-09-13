SAF Amnesty Scheme for drug offences only available to SAF soldiers once: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Amnesty Scheme, which is for soldiers who have confessed to taking illegal drugs, is only available to soldiers once, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Monday (Sep 12).

Normal penalties will apply for subsequent drug offences, he added.

Under the SAF Amnesty Scheme, those who have consumed illegal drugs can choose to confess without being punished. Soldiers will receive counselling and rehabilitation support to help them kick their habit.

They will also undergo regular tests, said Dr Ng in response to a parliamentary question by MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) on the steps taken for detecting and preventing abuse of controlled substances in military installations.

The SAF Amnesty Scheme was introduced in 1976 to provide an opportunity for drug abusers to seek help.

Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling confessed to consuming cannabis overseas in May when he was on short-term disruption from full-time National Service (NS) to train and participate in the SEA Games.

Urine tests for controlled drugs conducted on Schooling returned negative.