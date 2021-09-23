Command and conquer: Game-like system helps SAF choose weapons on battlefield more effectively

SINGAPORE: The interface of the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) new command and control information system (CCIS) is similar to what you would find on any war strategy video game.

The left side of the screen shows a mission portal indicating all that needs to be done on the battlefield, from surveillance to taking out enemies.

The main part of the screen depicts a real-time, full-colour map with little blue icons shaped like fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery rocket systems moving around.

But the CCIS is not any game. The map is of an actual battlefield, while the blue icons are of real SAF assets out to achieve mission success.

The SAF has equipped the command post at Exercise Forging Sabre 2021 with the CCIS to help commanders make faster and more effective decisions when fighting on an actual-scale “battlefield” with real assets and simulated enemies.

The exercise is taking place in Idaho, US from Sep 14 to 25. Prior to that, the SAF on Sep 6 demonstrated for the media how the CCIS works.