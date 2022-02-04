SAF to conduct military exercise at The Star Vista on Feb 7

SINGAPORE: Members are advised to stay clear of The Star Vista in Buona Vista from Monday night (Feb 7) to early Tuesday morning during a military exercise that will be conducted by the Singapore Armed Forces.

In a media release on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said the exercise would take place at the shopping mall between 9pm on Monday and 5am on Tuesday, and would involve "ground and aerial elements", including low-flying aircraft.

It added that a temporary restricted area for aerial activities including kite-flying and flying unmanned aircraft such as drones will be established around the area from 9pm on Monday to 1am on Tuesday.

This area will stretch from North Buona Vista Road to Ghim Moh Link, and includes The Star Vista, Buona Vista MRT station, Ghim Moh Edge, Ghim Moh Valley and Dover Ville.

These restrictions are aimed at ensuring the safety of the public and low-flying aircraft in the area, MINDEF said.