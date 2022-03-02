Army, air force, navy and soon, digital and intelligence: SAF to launch 4th service to deal with new threats

The formation of DIS is in line with the SAF’s vision of being a next-generation defence force by 2040, which MINDEF said will be stronger, leaner, more flexible and digitally transformed.

“The digital domain has grown into a full-fledged arena of conflict and contestation. Digital threats that emanate in the digital domain can readily impact events in the physical world,” MINDEF said.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told Parliament on Wednesday that physical and virtual security are “intricately interwoven”, pointing to how Ukraine has been fighting cyberattacks even before the invasion by Russia.

“Fortunately, our intelligence sources have not identified such orchestrated attempts to subvert or subjugate Singapore using hybrid means,” he said during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate.

“But that does not mean the threat will never come, so I think we best prepare now with a longer runway.”

The DIS is an evolution of the SAF’s C4I community – comprising C4 experts, military intelligence experts, and those under the cyber full-time national servicemen scheme – and will include MINDEF’s Defence Cyber Organisation.

Since its inauguration in 2012, the C4I community has been involved in a number of SAF operations, including the deployment of imagery analysis teams to the Middle East in 2015.

In 2017, the Defence Cyber Organisation was formed to lead and coordinate MINDEF’s and SAF’s cybersecurity efforts across the defence clusters.

To further bolster efforts to develop a world-class cyber C4I workforce, the cyber full-time national servicemen (NSF) scheme and C4 expert vocation were later introduced in 2018 and 2019 respectively, MINDEF said.

“The formation of a new service for the C4I community will greatly faciliitate their mission focus, sharpen direct responsibility and accountability, and capability development,” Dr Ng said.

“The human resource is particularly important for the intelligence services, and having a service status, just like army, navy and air force will enhance recruitment and career prospects considerably.”

Dr Ng said the SAF envisages that the type of soldier who will be recruited for DIS, including their training and force structure, will be different, although these soldiers must also adhere to SAF’s core values and the commitment to enhance Singapore’s peace and security.

“Technology, especially related to IT and communications, will play a big role for the DIS,” he added.

“But it will also require a force with specialisations not only in core IT areas and comms, but in diverse areas including data science, psychology, linguistics, anthropology and geography, that will help them understand the motivation and means in which orchestrated state and non-state groups aim to harm Singapore.”

The DIS will have NSFs, but there are no details yet on potentially new uniforms or insignia.

NEW UAV, UPGRADED FRIGATES

MINDEF also revealed on Wednesday that the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has bought the Orbiter 4 Close-Range Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (CR-UAV) to boost SAF’s air intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

The new CR-UAV improves operational flexibility with its lower “logistical footprint”, as well as its ability to take off without a runway and be deployed and set up in a shorter span of time, MINDEF said.

The CR-UAV is manufactured by Israel-based drone specialist Aeronautics Group, and can simultaneously carry multiple payloads including electro-optical and infrared sensors or laser target designators.